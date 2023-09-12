Cloudy with chances of rain today; Cooler temperatures starting tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Limited rain chances
- Below normal temperatures
- Coolest temperatures thus far since June
DETAILED FORECAST:
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with passing showers, especially early in the day, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Isolated rumble of thunder is possible throughout the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Gradual clearing with highs climbing only into the upper 60s to around 70.
THURSDAY: A crisp start with lows in the upper 40s. These 40s will be the first in Dayton since the end of May. Partly cloudy skies. Another afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
FRIDAY: Another chilly morning with morning lows in the upper 40s. Nice during the afternoon with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to lower 70s.
SATURDAY: Mainly clear and comfortable with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, nearing 80 degrees.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s, nearing 80 degrees.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
