Chance of strong to severe storms this week; Cooler this weekend

Strong to severe storms chances Wednesday

From above normal to below

High pollen counts

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms during the day, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.

A much better chance for rain and storms to arrive overnight.

There is the outside chance that a storm will turn strong to severe, but overall the severe risk is quite low. High temperatures reach the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A round of showers and storms is likely in the morning followed by a break in the action. Another round of showers and storms is possible during the afternoon, but the strength of these storms depends heavily on how quickly the morning round exits. If we get enough of a break in between rounds, the afternoon/evening round of storms may bring a risk for severe weather. If there is not as much of a gap, our severe weather threat diminishes. In any event, the Storm Prediction Center is giving us a 2/5, slight, risk for severe storms for damaging winds, hail, and the possibility of an isolated tornado. High temperatures climb to the low and middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Drying out with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be cooler, but comfortable, in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A chance for showers especially during the morning hours. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cool, and dry. Highs near 60.

SUNDAY: Chilly in the morning with lows in the upper 30s to near 40. We’ll have to watch for some patchy frost if the forecast trends any colder. Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s during the afternoon.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs returning to the lower 60s.

