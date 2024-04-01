Chance for strong to severe storms, potential flooding through Tuesday; What to expect

MIAMI VALLEY — There is a chance for strong to severe storms and potential flooding now through Tuesday across the much of the area.

Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz is tracking this system and will have a full update starting this morning at 4:25 a.m. on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

Storm threats Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

>>Strong to severe storms possible today; Flood Watch for most of region through tomorrow

Showers and thunderstorms remain mainly north of Interstate 70 early Monday morning. A lingering shower is possible through the afternoon, otherwise mainly cloudy until late, according to Ritz.

Severe Weather Outlook Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a Marginal to Slight Risk out now for severe weather.

Ritz says that she continues to expect the coverage of severe storms to remain isolated.

A FLOOD WATCH will be in effect for much of the region starting this afternoon with rainfall totals today alone to reach one to two inches.

Flood Watch Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Tuesday’s severe storm threat has trended upward for us locally as of today, however, this is even less certain than Monday because of the same boundary, Ritz says.

Futurecast through 9 a.m. Tuesday morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Models are split on how far north it can go. This will dictate how severe our storms could become.

Futurecast through 9 a.m. Tuesday morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Severe Weather Outlook Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

As of now, Tuesday stands to be the best overall chance of severe weather as the SPC has us under a Marginal to even an Enhanced risk of severe weather.

All hazards are possible, including damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.

Current timing looks to be 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

We will continue to provide updates.

