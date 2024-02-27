Very warm today; Chance of showers, storms through early tomorrow

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Very warm through early Wednesday morning

Few rounds of thunderstorms expected

A few storms may be strong to severe

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Daytime highs reach the upper 60s.

Storms this morning and afternoon will be very scattered. One or two may be strong.

The main event will be overnight. Storms bring mainly a damaging wind gust and hail threat yet again; however, an isolated tornado remains possible mainly over the northwest portion of the Miami Valley. The Storm Prediction Center gives the Miami Valley a level two risk for severe storms (slight risk).

There will be plenty of dry time in between each opportunity for storms, and storms won’t hit every location with each round. Don’t let your guard down if you experience a lot of dry time on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: A round of storms is possible early Wednesday morning. Like with Tuesday, an isolated strong to severe storm may be possible. Temperatures will be in the low 60s Wednesday morning.

A sharp drop in temperatures is expected into Wednesday afternoon. We’ll be in the 30s by then! A few snow flurries are also possible. A breezy Wednesday afternoon will add a real shock to the system.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny behind Wednesday’s cold front. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for a few showers by Friday evening and overnight. Mild with highs near 50.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and mild with highs near 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. Highs climbing to the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds but still warm and breezy. Low 70s for highs!

