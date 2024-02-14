AM flurries possible, clearing this afternoon; Chance for snow Friday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Flurries possible early today then clearing
- Passing showers, breezy Thursday
- A chance for snow Friday evening and Friday night
DETAILED FORECAST:
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy early with a few flurries or light snow showers possible to begin the day, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.
Gradually clearing into the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers passing through during the afternoon. Not a washout.
Breezy with gusts to around 30 m.p.h. Thursday will be the warmest day this week with a high of 50 degrees.
FRIDAY: Clouds increase with a chance of rain or snow arriving late in the day. Highs in the upper 30s.
Precipitation may change to all snow before ending Friday night. We’re still a few days out, and considerable differences still exist in the potential storm track, so the chance for snow is written in pencil as of now.
SATURDAY: Flurries are possible on Saturday morning. Gradually becoming sunny. Cold with highs only in the lower 30s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warming it up with highs in the mid-40s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs in the upper 40s.
