AM flurries possible, clearing this afternoon; Chance for snow Friday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Flurries possible early today then clearing

Passing showers, breezy Thursday

A chance for snow Friday evening and Friday night

>> TRACK THE LATEST CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

7 Day forecat Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy early with a few flurries or light snow showers possible to begin the day, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Bus stop forecast for Wednesday Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Valentine's Day forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Gradually clearing into the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s.

Forecast for Wednesday Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Valentine's Day dining outlook Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few rain showers passing through during the afternoon. Not a washout.

Futurecast for Thursday morning Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Breezy with gusts to around 30 m.p.h. Thursday will be the warmest day this week with a high of 50 degrees.

Forecast outlook for Thursday and Friday Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

FRIDAY: Clouds increase with a chance of rain or snow arriving late in the day. Highs in the upper 30s.

Futurecast for Friday night Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Precipitation may change to all snow before ending Friday night. We’re still a few days out, and considerable differences still exist in the potential storm track, so the chance for snow is written in pencil as of now.

SATURDAY: Flurries are possible on Saturday morning. Gradually becoming sunny. Cold with highs only in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warming it up with highs in the mid-40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs in the upper 40s.

©2024 Cox Media Group