TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopen after crash on I-675 in Washington Township

By WHIO Staff

I-675 at Yankee St/SR 725 Car crash at I-675 at Yankee St/SR 725. (OHGO)

Major Highway Incidents

  • UPDATE: By 11 a.m. the right lane reopened and the crash was cleared. INITIAL REPORT: The right lane is blocked on I-675 South at SR-725/Miamisburg Centerville Rd due to a crash. On ODOT cameras, it appears one car has overturned. Police and fire crews are on scene. News Center 7 is working to learn more information.

Street Incidents

  • No major Incidents to report at this time.

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

Lowest Area Gas Prices

NOTE: Some locations report gas prices even when they are closed, under construction, or are otherwise not open for business. We recommend reaching out to a location to confirm they're open before making a trip.

