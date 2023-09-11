Delays on SB I-75 after car goes into embankment near Moraine

MORAINE — Moraine Police and Fire are on scene of a vehicle that has gone off I-75 southbound near mile marker 50 and into the embankment, Moraine dispatchers confirm.
Moraine Police say the driver was having a medical emergency and drove off the road into the embankment.
The driver was transported to the hospital.
Traffic is still moving through the area.
A News Center 7 crew is on scene of the crash and will provide updates when information is gathered.
