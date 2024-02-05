Wright State goes on big 2nd half run to beat Northern Kentucky

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY — The Wright State Raiders went on a big second half run to beat Northern Kentucky, 85-78, Sunday afternoon at Highland Heights, Kentucky.

>>Wright State’s Trey Calvin earns Horizon League weekly honor

The Raiders outscored the Norse, 21-2, over five minutes of the second half to take control of the game.

Trey Calvin finished with a game-high 21 points, including 13 in the second half. He was one of five players to finish in double figures.

Alex Huibregtse had 17 while Brandon Noel added 15. A.J. Braun and Tanner Holden each scored 13 points.

WSU improved to 13-11 overall (8-5 in the Horizon League).

>>Wright State Hall of Famer announces retirement from Major League Baseball

Wright State led 41-38 at halftime but NKU led 59-54 with 11:29 remaining.

The Raiders scored 17 unanswered points to take a 71-59 advantage with 6:38 remaining. Brandon Noel’s dunk gave WSU their biggest lead of the game, 75-61.

The Norse cut the deficit to 75-72, but Wright State got layups by Noel and Huibregtse to help put the game away.

The Raiders will have two home games this week at the Nutter Center.

They will host Detroit-Mercy on Feb. 8 and Oakland on Feb. 10. Both games will be at 7 p.m.

©2024 Cox Media Group