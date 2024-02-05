Wright State Hall of Famer announces retirement from Major League Baseball

DAYTON — Wright State Hall of Famer Joe Smith has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball.

He played 16 seasons for eight different teams.

Smith was inducted into the Wright State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014 and still boasts the best Raider career earned run average at 1.53 and single-season ERA at 0.98, according to the university.

He was also named Horizon League Pitcher of the Year in 2006, searing 13 saves in his final season as a Raider.

Smith pitched for the New York Mets, Cleveland Indians (now Guardians), Los Angeles Angels, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, and the Minnesota Twins.

“I cherished the experience of sharing the field with great teammates across eight franchises, backed by the most loyal fans,” he wrote on social media.

He was also a part of six postseason teams, including a member of the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

Smith is married to current Turner Sports reporter Allie LaForce.

