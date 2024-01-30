Wright State’s Trey Calvin earns Horizon League weekly honor

DAYTON — Wright State University men’s basketball guard Trey Calvin has been named Horizon Player of the Week.

He was honored for his play in the Raiders’ two road wins last week.

Calvin scored 27 points in both games. WSU beat Cleveland State in overtime, 107-99, on Jan. 25 and beat IUPUI, 83-76, on Jan. 28.

He made five three-pointers against the Jaguars.

Wright State is now 12-10 overall, and 7-4 in the Horizon League.

The Raiders have two home games this week at the Nutter Center.

They will host Youngstown State Thursday night at 9 p.m. and play Northern Kentucky Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

