Blood drive to honor Wright State Athletics hall of famer, former radio commentator

FAIRBORN — Bob Grote, a member of the Wright State University Athletics Hall of Fame and former WSU radio commentator, wants to give back to thank those whose blood donations gave him a second chance at life.

That want, with the help of Ken Herr, a blood donor and WSU basketball’s official scorer, has led to a community blood drive at the Nutter Center planned for Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grote, Division-II All-American in 1976 and former broadcast commentator for WSU basketball and baseball, needed 31 units of blood to survive a life-threatening emergency in April. He had been in remission for hepatitis and cirrhosis of the liver when he began vomiting blood, a situation that worsened at a hospital.

“Blood was coming out of my nose and ears, and the bed was full of blood,” Grote said in a prepared statement Solvita Blood Center released Thursday afternoon. “I went into shock and a coma. . . . I woke up six days later at University of Cincinnati Hospital.”

Grote had two surgeries and multiple transfusions over the first three days. “They basically told my family I was going to pass away on three different occasions,” he said.

“The reason I want to do this [blood drive] is because I was given a second chance,” he said.

“If there wasn’t 31 units of blood available to me, I don’t care how good the surgeons are or how much expertise there is at the hospital, it doesn’t matter. You’re dead. I received the blood I needed that could’ve been used by other people. It almost wasn’t fair.”

A blood drive in Bob Grote’s honor in the Cincinnati area collected 75 units. He’s hoping for similar support from Wright State fans.

“I cried,” Grote said. “I got with Ken, and he’s been unbelievable. It makes me think someone else is going to need blood. It might be for their wife, their daughter, their son, or a friend, and there may not be enough blood. That can’t happen.”

The Solvita Bloodmobile will be in Parking Lot 2 on Feb. 10 and supporters can also donate in Bob Grote’s honor at the Solvita Dayton Center, 359 S. Main St. Feb. 10 through 16. Everyone who registers to donate at either location will receive two tickets to the WSU vs. Robert Morris University on Feb. 17, a Horizon League basketball game at Nutter, and a refreshment voucher.

Registered donors will also receive the Solvita “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt. Schedule an appointment to donate on the Donor Time app by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

