‘Wasn’t good enough;’ Bengals fall to Eagles, remain winless at home in 2024

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals remain winless at home this season after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, 37-17, at Paycor Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Jalen Hurts threw for 236 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for three scores. Saquon Barkley had 108 yards rushing.

The game was tied at 10-10 at halftime but the Eagles outscored the Bengals, 27-7, in the second half.

Cincinnati falls to 3-5 overall, 0-4 at home.

Joe Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase for a two-yard touchdown pass to put Cincinnati ahead 7-0 in the first quarter. It capped a 17-play, 70-yard drive that took over 10 minutes off the clock.

The teams exchanged field goals as Cincinnati led, 10-3. Hurts’ one-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds left in the first half tied the game at 10-10.

The Eagles opened the second half with the ball and Hurts ran seven yards into the end zone to put them up, 17-10. Chase Brown countered with a four-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 17-17.

Philadelphia responded as Hurts threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith to put them up for good, 24-17, after three quarters.

Jake Elliott’s 49-yard-field goal extended it to 27-17 early in the fourth quarter. Burrow threw a deep pass that C.J. Gardner Johnson intercepted at the Eagle 15-yard-line.

Philadelphia drove 85 yards and took over seven minutes off the clock that Hurts capped with his third rushing touchdown of the day. Elliott’s 47-yard field goal capped the scoring as the Eagles improved to 5-2 and have won three straight games.

“Second half wasn’t good enough,” said Bengals coach Zac Taylor. “Didn’t make enough plays. Lost the turnover battle. They scored on every possession in the second half.”

Cincinnati’s next game will be Sunday, Nov. 3, when they host Las Vegas at Paycor Stadium.

