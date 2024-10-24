Bengals receiver honored after returning opening kickoff for touchdown

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver was honored after returning Sunday’s opening kickoff for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns.

Charlie Jones was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his play in the Bengals 21-14 win at Cleveland.

He took the opening kickoff from his goal line and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown to put Cincinnati ahead, 7-0, just 12 seconds into the game.

It marked the longest kickoff return in the NFL this season and the first return under the league’s new Dynamic Kickoff.

Jones returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown in Week 2 back in 2023 against Baltimore.

Cincinnati hosts Philadelphia at Paycor Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7.

Bengals Browns Football Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones returns the opening kickoff for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard/AP)

