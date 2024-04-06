Report: Flyers guard enters transfer portal

DAYTON — University of Dayton Flyers guard Kobe Elvis has entered the transfer portal, according to Jamie Shaw, of On3Sports.com.

The 6-foot-2 guard from Brampton, Ontario has been with the program for three years.

>>RELATED: Dayton Flyers fall to Arizona, ending NCAA tournament run

This season, Elvis averaged 9.4 points on 37.9% 3P, according to Shaw.

Before he was a Flyer, Elvis played for the DePaul Blue Demons in the 2020-21 season. This season did not affect his eligibility because of the pandemic.

During his time at Dayton, he played in 86 games and started in 80, according to the university’s athletic department statistics.

In the 2023-24 season, Elvis was one of four players who started every game.

Across his three seasons as a Flyer, he made 772 points, had 254 assists, and 53 steals, according to the university’s athletic department statistics.

We will continue to follow this story.

Dayton grad transfer Kobe Elvis has entered the Transfer Portal @On3sports has learned



The 6-2 guard averaged 9.4 points on 37.9% 3P this season. Is originally from Canada and DePaul.https://t.co/XJ9kNucvQh pic.twitter.com/qJaXJgJp7M — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) April 6, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group