No. 18 Dayton loses defensive struggle at VCU

RICHMOND, VA — It was a tough night offensively for the No. 18 Dayton Flyers as they lost to the VCU Rams, 49-47, Friday night at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.

Both teams struggled from the field and free throw line.

UD made 36% of their shots, including 4-17 from three-point range, and made 9-18 free throws.

The Rams converted on 38% of their shots, including 5-21 from three-point range, and went 4-8 from the free throw line.

Nate Santos led all scorers with 19 points while DaRon Holmes had a double-double; 12 points and 11 rebounds. Holmes went 3-8 from the field and 5-13 from the foul line.

Kobe Elvis and Koby Brea also shot a combined 2-13 for the game. Elvis went 0-6 while Brea made 2-7 shots.

Jason Nelson was the llone scorer in double figures for VCU with 11 points.

VCU led 25-22 at halftime.

The Flyers had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but Holmes missed a jumper, and Max Shulga grabbed the rebound as VCU ran out the clock.

The Rams did not score the last 5:58 of the game while Dayton went scoreless the final 3:04.

UD falls to 19-4 overall (9-2 in the Atlantic 10).

The Flyers’ next game will be Tuesday night when they host Duquesne at 7 p.m. at the UD Arena.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

Pregame coverage begins at 6 p.m. It will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

