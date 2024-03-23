How to listen to today’s Dayton Flyers NCAA Tournament game on WHIO Radio

The Dayton Flyers are fresh off their 17-point come-from-behind win over Nevada on Thursday and today they continue on the road to the Final Four when they take on the #2 seed Arizona Wildcats in Salt Lake City.
WHIO Radio’s coverage of today’s game starts with the Bud Light Pregame Show at 11:45 AM and The Voice of The Flyers Larry Hansgen and Keith Waleskowski have the call of all the game action starting with tip-off at 12:45 PM live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT.
𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 ✈️🏀 #LetsFly // @DaytonFlyers pic.twitter.com/22uUsVssnl— Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) March 20, 2024
Game Info - #7 Dayton Flyers vs. #2 Arizona Wildcats
- Date: Saturday, March 23rd
- Time: 12:45 PM EST
- Location: The Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT
- On The Radio: 95.7 FM and AM 1290 WHIO
- On TV: WHIO-TV
- Listen to the game online via The Varsity App
