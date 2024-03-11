Dayton’s DaRon Holmes named as 1 of 15 finalists to Wooden Award National Ballot

LOS ANGELES, CA — University of Dayton junior forward DaRon Holmes II continues to receive national recognition.

He has been named one of 15 of the best college players as candidates for the John R. Wooden Award All-American Team and Wooden Award Trophy, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced on Saturday.

The Wooden Award Trophy goes to the most outstanding college basketball player.

Other players on the ballot include Johni Broom of Auburn, RJ Davis of North Carolina, Hunter Dickinson of Kansas, Zach Edey of Purdue, Kyle Filipowski of Duke, Dalton Knecht of Tennessee, Tyler Kolek of Marquette, Jaedon LeDee of San Diego State, Caleb Love of Arizona, Kevin McKullar, Jr. of Kansas, Tristen Newton of UConn, Antonio Reeves of Kentucky, Mark Sears of Alabama, and Jamal Shead of Houston.

Holmes leads the Atlantic 10 in scoring (20.2) and Dayton in rebounding (8.3). He is the leading candidate for the Atlantic 10′s Player of the Year.

DaRon Holmes II is the only player in the county with more than 60 blocks, 60 dunks, and 60 assists this season. He has 63 blocks, 64 dunks, and 75 assists.

He is also on a pair of national player of the year watchlists including for the Atlanta Tipoff Clubs’ Naismith Trophy and the USBWA’s Oscar Robertson Trophy, and a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Karl Malone Award.

Dayton is ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press and has a 24-6 regular season (14-4 in the Atlantic 10).

They will be a No. 3 Seed in this week’s Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship. Their first game will be Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio and carried here at WHIO.com.

