Dayton’s DaRon Holmes honored by Atlantic 10 for 5th time this season

DAYTON — University of Dayton forward DaRon Holmes has been named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week for the fifth time this season.

The 6-10 junior forward averaged a double-double, 26.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, in UD’s two home wins over Duquesne and Fordham.

Holmes had 24 points and 11 rebounds against Duquesne on Feb. 13 and followed that up with 29 points and 10 boards versus Fordham on Saturday.

He scored 20 of his 29 points in the second half against the Rams.

Holmes was previously named A-10 Player of the Week on Jan. 2, Jan. 15, Jan. 22, and Feb. 5.

The Flyers will be on the road Wednesday night when they travel to Fairfax, Virginia to play George Mason at 7 p.m.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

