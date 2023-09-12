Dayton volleyball ranked in latest Top 25 poll following great start to season

DAYTON — The University of Dayton Volleyball team is being rewarded for its great start to the 2023 season.

The Flyers are ranked No. 25 in the latest AVCA Top 25 Poll released Monday. Ohio State is ranked No. 19.

Dayton posted the news on its social media page on Monday.

UD is 8-2 to start the season and coming off three straight wins in the Dayton Invitational last weekend at the Frericks Center.

Dayton’s only two losses have been to then-No. 12 Marquette and No. 2 Louisville. Both matches went to five sets.

The Flyers are back in action this weekend in the UNI Tournament at Cedar Falls, Iowa where they will play Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, and North Dakota.

