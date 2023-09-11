Dayton football kicker earns Pioneer Football League weekly honor

ST. LOUIS, MO — Dayton Flyer placekicker Sam Webster has been Pioneer Football League’s Special Teams Player of the Week for the third time in his career.

Webster, a graduate student from Richfield, made all six of his extra point attempts and connected on field goals from 47 and 37 yards to finish with 12 points in UD’s 62-24 victory over Central State on Saturday afternoon at Welcome Stadium.

The 47-yarder was the second longest of his career, only behind a 53-yarder on his first college kick dating back in 2019 when the Flyers won at nationally ranked Indiana State.

The field goal came after the Marauders cut a 27-point lead to 12 points, 36-24, in the third quarter.

Dayton scored 26 unanswered points to end the game Saturday.

The Flyers are back in action Saturday afternoon when they host Taylor to conclude non-conference play.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. from Welcome Stadium. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. on WHIO Radio. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

