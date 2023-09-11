University Of Dayton Flyers

Dayton football kicker earns Pioneer Football League weekly honor

By WHIO Staff

Dayton Flyer kicker Sam Webster Photo credit to University of Dayton Athletic Department

ST. LOUIS, MO — Dayton Flyer placekicker Sam Webster has been Pioneer Football League’s Special Teams Player of the Week for the third time in his career.

>>Dayton football gets 1st win under new head coach Trevor Andrews

Webster, a graduate student from Richfield, made all six of his extra point attempts and connected on field goals from 47 and 37 yards to finish with 12 points in UD’s 62-24 victory over Central State on Saturday afternoon at Welcome Stadium.

The 47-yarder was the second longest of his career, only behind a 53-yarder on his first college kick dating back in 2019 when the Flyers won at nationally ranked Indiana State.

The field goal came after the Marauders cut a 27-point lead to 12 points, 36-24, in the third quarter.

Dayton scored 26 unanswered points to end the game Saturday.

The Flyers are back in action Saturday afternoon when they host Taylor to conclude non-conference play.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. from Welcome Stadium. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. on WHIO Radio. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

