Dayton volleyball to play Pepperdine out west in NCAA First Round

DAYTON — The University of Dayton volleyball team will be heading out west to play in this year’s NCAA Volleyball Tournament.

UD is a No. 5 seed and will play Pepperdine in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament in Pullman, Washington on Friday, December 1 at 7 p.m.

Washington State is hosting the first and second-round matches.

The winner of that game will play the winner of Washington State/Grand Canyon on Saturday, December 2.

The winner of the game advances to the regional finals in Pittsburgh.

The Flyers enter the tournament ranked No. 19 in the country and have a 31-2 record.

Also, look who made it onto the @NCAAVolleyball Selection Show on @espn ✈️🏐 pic.twitter.com/BnTTsTmEbH — Dayton Volleyball (@DaytonVB) November 26, 2023

