Dayton volleyball wins 16th Atlantic 10 championship in program history

DAVIDSON, NC — The University of Dayton volleyball program made history Sunday by winning its 16th Atlantic 10 Championship title.

They did with a 3-1 (25-13, 16-25, 25-22, 25-24) win over No. 2 seed Loyola Chicago in Davidson, NC.

The win earned UD’s 17th appearance in national postseason play. They are also ranked No. 19 in the country.

The Flyers have also won a program-record 26 games in a row.

They improved to 31-2 and it’s their fifth 30-win season since the program joined Division I in 1984.

Dayton will find out its opponent for the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Sunday, November 26, at 6 p.m.

UD Volleyball wins Atlantic 10 Championship

