Dayton men’s soccer wins A-10 Championship, gets automatic NCAA Tournament bid

RICHMOND, VA — The University of Dayton men’s soccer team clinched an automatic bid into this year’s NCAA Tournament by beating VCU, 2-1, in the Atlantic 10 Championship game.

UD was the No. 6 seed while VCU was both the No. 1 seed and host school.

The Flyers improved to 8-6-6.

This is Dayton’s fifth A-10 title overall and first since 2015.

The Rams took a 1-0 on Jonathan Kanagwa’s goal in the 10th minute of the first half when a saved shot rebounded back to him, and he drove it home.

The Flyers evened the score at 1-1 in the 69th minute on senior Kenji Mboma Dem’s goal.

With just over a minute to play in regulation, graduate student Hjalti Sigurdsson headed in the game-winning goal.

Mboma Dem’s was named the Most Outstanding Performer of the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

UD had four other players Logan Brown, Manny Day Dario Caetano, and Sigrudsson on the A-10 All-Championship Team.

The Flyers will find out who their next opponent is in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament at 1 p.m. during the NCAA selection show.

THE DAYTON FLYERS ARE YOUR A-10 MEN’S SOCCER CHAMPIONS!!! ✈️🏆 pic.twitter.com/W1oWJrcYuk — Dayton Flyers (@DaytonFlyers) November 12, 2023

