University Of Dayton Flyers

Dayton men’s soccer wins A-10 Championship, gets automatic NCAA Tournament bid

By WHIO Staff

Dayton men’s soccer wins A-10 Championship, gets automatic bid to NCAA tournament Photo contributed from the University of Dayton

By WHIO Staff

RICHMOND, VA — The University of Dayton men’s soccer team clinched an automatic bid into this year’s NCAA Tournament by beating VCU, 2-1, in the Atlantic 10 Championship game.

>>UD football player awarded memorial trophy

UD was the No. 6 seed while VCU was both the No. 1 seed and host school.

The Flyers improved to 8-6-6.

This is Dayton’s fifth A-10 title overall and first since 2015.

>>Dayton’s 2nd half comeback comes up short at Northwestern

The Rams took a 1-0 on Jonathan Kanagwa’s goal in the 10th minute of the first half when a saved shot rebounded back to him, and he drove it home.

The Flyers evened the score at 1-1 in the 69th minute on senior Kenji Mboma Dem’s goal.

With just over a minute to play in regulation, graduate student Hjalti Sigurdsson headed in the game-winning goal.

>>Dayton’s Smith to miss remainder of 2023-24 season with knee injury

Mboma Dem’s was named the Most Outstanding Performer of the Atlantic 10 Tournament.

UD had four other players Logan Brown, Manny Day Dario Caetano, and Sigrudsson on the A-10 All-Championship Team.

The Flyers will find out who their next opponent is in the 2023 NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament at 1 p.m. during the NCAA selection show.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read