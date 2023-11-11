Dayton’s 2nd half comeback comes up short at Northwestern

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers comeback effort in the second half at Northwestern came up short in a 71-66 loss Friday night at the Ryan Center in Evanston, Illinois.

>>Dayton’s Smith to miss remainder of 2023-24 season with knee injury

DaRon Holmes II led four Flyers in double-figures with 17 points while Koby Brea added 15. Javon Bennett had 12 points and Nate Santos scored 11.

Ryan Longborg had 19 points to lead the Wildcats. Northwestern outrebounded Dayton, 27-21.

UD falls to 1-1 on the season.

>>Dayton’s DaRon Holmes named to Naismith Men’s Preseason Watch List

The Flyers trailed, 35-25, at halftime. The deficit grew by as much as 11, 38-27, to start the second half but scored 11 straight to tie it at 38-38.

Brea made one of his four three-pointers to give Dayton a 47-45 lead with 11:27 to play.

Brooks Branhizer’s basket play put Northwestern up for good, 52-51, with 8:38 remaining.

Ty Berry made two straight treys to expand it 62-55 with 4:29 left.

Santos made a layup with 23 seconds to get UD within two, 67-65. But the Wildcats made four straight foul shots to seal the win.

>>Dayton pulls away in 2nd half to win season opener

Dayton’s next game will be Thursday, Nov. 16, when they play LSU in the first round of the Charleston Classic at 4 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

You can listen to the game here at WHIO.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group