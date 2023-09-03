Dayton football shut out in season-opening loss at Illinois State

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers began a new season and era Saturday afternoon against Illinois State in Normal, Illinois.

>>New era of Dayton football begins today at Illinois State

The Redbirds shut out UD, 41-0, in Flyer head coach Trevor Andrews’ first game as head coach.

Illinois State took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. The Flyers drove into Redbird territory on its first possession, but Dante Casciola was sacked on fourth down and Illinois State took over on downs.

It took the Redbirds four plays to drive 59 yards downfield to score another touchdown to increase it to 14-0.

Dayton’s defense forced a turnover as Cole Hildebrand forced a fumble and Aiden McKinley recovered it but the Flyer offense went three-and-out.

Illinois State recovered a snap that went over the punter’s head in the end zone for its third touchdown and led, 21-0, after one quarter.

>>Dayton football kicker named to FCS preseason watch list

UD had two chances to score in the second quarter, but Sam Webster missed two field goals and the Redbirds added 10 points to go up, 31-0, at halftime.

Illinois State scored 10 more points in the third quarter to cap the scoring, getting a field goal and a touchdown.

The Redbirds outgained the Flyers, 473-203.

Michael Neel and Cole Dow led UD with 54 yards rushing.

Dayton will play its first home game of the season on Saturday, September 9.

They will host Central State at Welcome Stadium at 1 p.m.

Pre-game coverage starts at 12:30 p.m. on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO. The game will also be broadcast here at WHIO.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group