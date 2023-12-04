Dayton Flyers to wear Chapel Blue alternate uniforms this week

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team will wear their latest rendition of their Chapel Blue uniforms this week.

UD will debut its alternate uniforms on Wednesday night, December 6, when they host UNLV at the UD Arena.

The Chapel Blue uniforms are headlined by a fresh alternative script wordmark “Dayton” on the jersey and “Flyers” on the shorts.

The Flyers wore a different version of the Chapel Blue uniforms last season against SMU, VCU, and Loyola Chicago. They beat SMU and Loyola Chicago but lost twice to VCU.

Dayton enters Wednesday’s night game against UNLV with a 6-2 record and winners of three straight games.

Tip-off time is at 9 p.m.

Pregame coverage starts at 8 p.m. on WHIO Radio. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

Koby Brea wearing new Chapel Blue Dayton uniforms Photo contributed from the University of Dayton men's basketball Facebook page

