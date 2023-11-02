University of Dayton men’s basketball to debut Chapel Blue uniforms Dec. 6 vs. UNLV

DAYTON — The University of Dayton men’s basketball team will wear the latest rendition of their alternate “Chapel Blue” uniforms when the Flyers host UNLV on Dec. 6 in a game televised on the CBS Sports Network.

The Chapel Blue uniforms are headlined by a fresh alternative script wordmark on the jersey and shorts.

The Flyers have worn alternate uniforms multiple times in their history, including last season when they wore Chapel Blue in their games against SMU, VCU, and Loyola Chicago.

Dayton, 22-12 last season, is the preseason favorite in the Atlantic 10.

UD finished second in the Atlantic 10 in both the regular season and post-season championship. The Flyers return three starters, including junior forward DaRon Holmes II, a two-time All-Atlantic 10 and A-10 All-Defensive team pick, and the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 A-10 tournament.

Dayton opens the 2023-24 season at home on Monday, Nov. 6 against SIUE.

