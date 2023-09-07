Dayton Flyers announce 2023-24 men’s basketball Atlantic 10 schedule

DAYTON — The University of Dayton has announced its conference schedule for men’s basketball for the upcoming season.

UD will begin Atlantic 10 play on January 3 at Davidson. It is the first of eight conference games in January for the Flyers.

This includes road games at Duquesne (Jan. 12), La Salle (Jan. 23), and Richmond (Jan. 27). Their home games will be against UMass (Jan. 7), Saint Louis (Jan. 16), Rhode Island (Jan. 20), and George Washington (Jan. 30).

Dayton will have seven games in February, four at home and three on the road. Their home games at the UD Arena will be St. Bonaventure (Feb. 2), Duquesne (Feb. 13), Fordham (Feb. 17), and Davidson (Feb. 27). The road games are Saint Joseph’s (Feb. 6), VCU (Feb. 9), and George Mason (Feb. 21).

UD concludes the regular season with three games in March. They are at Loyola Chicago on March 1 and play in Saint Louis on March 5. They conclude the regular season by hosting VCU on March 8.

The Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Championship will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York from March 12-17.

The Flyers went 22-12 last season and finished second in the Atlantic 10.

