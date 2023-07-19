UD, UC men’s basketball to face off for the first time in 13 years

CINCINNATI — An Ohio rivalry will be renewed later this year when the University of Dayton and the University of Cincinnati face off on the court.

For the first time in 13 years, the Flyers and Bearcats’ men’s basketball teams will face off. It’ll happen Saturday, Dec. 16 in the Hoops Classic at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.

Dayton Head Coach Anthony Grant said the team is excited to compete in the Hoops Classic and against Cincinnati.

“This game will be a showcase of two tradition-rich programs with very passionate fan bases. It certainly makes for a very attractive matchup in non-conference play,” Grant said.

The matchup between the two Ohio teams is contacted as a one-year agreement with an option for a second year, according to a release from the University of Dayton. Tip time and television information for the game will be announced later.

The Flyers and Bearcats have met 91 times. Cincinnati has won 60 of those matchups, including the last meeting in November 2010. The last time the Flyers scored a victory over the Bearcats was during the NIT quarterfinals in March 2010.

Tickets for the matchup go on sale to the public on Wednesday, July 26 at 10 a.m. at HeritageBankCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com or through the Ticketmaster app.

