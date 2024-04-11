University Of Dayton Flyers

Dayton basketball finishes season ranked in AP Top 25 Poll

Nevada v Dayton SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 21: The Dayton Flyers celebrate defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack 63-60 in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Delta Center on March 21, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers finished the 2023-24 season ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll.

UD was ranked No. 24 to finish the season.

The Flyers went 25-8 this past season and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016-17 as a No. 7 seed in the West Region.

They won their first tournament game since 2015, 63-60, over No. 10 seed Nevada on March 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Dayton’s season ended in the Second Round losing 78-68 to No. 2 seed Arizona.

