Dayton basketball finishes season ranked in AP Top 25 Poll

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers finished the 2023-24 season ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Men’s Basketball Poll.

UD was ranked No. 24 to finish the season.

The Flyers went 25-8 this past season and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016-17 as a No. 7 seed in the West Region.

They won their first tournament game since 2015, 63-60, over No. 10 seed Nevada on March 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Dayton’s season ended in the Second Round losing 78-68 to No. 2 seed Arizona.

