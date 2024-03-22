Bobblehead Hall of Fame unveils Dayton bobblehead to celebrate NCAA Tournament

DAYTON — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled Dayton Flyer bobbleheads for the NCAA Tournament.

The museum revealed an officially licensed Dayton Flyer bobblehead this week its website.

The bobblehead features Rudy Flyer, the team mascot, and can be pre-ordered right now.

They are expected to be shipped in August and costs $35., according to NBHFM.

The University of Dayton advanced to the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament by beating Nevada on Thursday, 63-60, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

They will play Arizona on Saturday afternoon at 12:45 p.m. at the Delta Center.

The game will be televised here on Channel 7.

It will also be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

For more on the UD Flyers bobblehead, visit this website.

