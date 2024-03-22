Time for Dayton’s Second Round game against Arizona announced

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — The start time for Saturday’s game between the Dayton Flyers and Arizona Wildcats in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship has been announced.

The Flyers and Wildcats, the West Regions’ s No. 2 seed, will begin Second Round action on Saturday afternoon at 12:45 p.m., the NCAA announced early Friday morning.

The game will be played at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

UD advanced by beating Nevada, 63-60, after trailing by as much as 17 with under eight minutes remaining.

Arizona beat Long Beach State, 85-65.

The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 in Los Angeles, CA.

Dayton enters the game with a 25-7 record while Arizona is 26-8.

Saturday’s game will be televised on Channel 7.

It will also be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

