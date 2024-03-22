University Of Dayton Flyers

Time for Dayton's Second Round game against Arizona announced

By WHIO Staff

Nevada v Dayton SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 21: The Dayton Flyers celebrate defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack 63-60 in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Delta Center on March 21, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

By WHIO Staff

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — The start time for Saturday’s game between the Dayton Flyers and Arizona Wildcats in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship has been announced.

>>UD overcomes cold shooting to take down Nevada, 63-60, in NCAA Tournament play

The Flyers and Wildcats, the West Regions’ s No. 2 seed, will begin Second Round action on Saturday afternoon at 12:45 p.m., the NCAA announced early Friday morning.

The game will be played at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

>>PREVIOUS: ‘Just grateful;’ UD men return to NCAA Tournament for first time since 2017

UD advanced by beating Nevada, 63-60, after trailing by as much as 17 with under eight minutes remaining.

Arizona beat Long Beach State, 85-65.

The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 in Los Angeles, CA.

>>RELATED: Fans cheer Flyers from home and in Salt Lake City

Dayton enters the game with a 25-7 record while Arizona is 26-8.

Saturday’s game will be televised on Channel 7.

It will also be broadcast on WHIO Radio.

We will provide updates on this story.

