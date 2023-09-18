UD Men’s Basketball announces exhibition game times

DAYTON — The University of Dayton has announced game times for its two exhibition games in October, according to a university spokesperson.

On Sunday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m., Dayton will host Ohio State for a charity exhibition game to benefit adolescent and young adult mental health and suicide prevention.

This game is the capper of a four-day event to spotlight and drive awareness in support of the issue, the spokesperson said.

On Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m., the Flyers will play Cedarville for their second exhibition.

The Flyers regular season will open at home against SIUE on Monday, Nov. 8, the spokesperson said.

Last season, Dayton was 22-12 and finished second in the Atlantic 10 in both the regular and post-season championships.

Game times for the remainder of the Dayton men’s basketball schedule will be announced at a later date, the spokesperson said.

