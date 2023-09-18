2 firefighters, 2 drivers taken to hospital after crash involving fire truck in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Multiple people, including two firefighters, were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a fire truck in Trotwood.

Around 2:20 p.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of Little Richmond Road and State Route 49, according to Trotwood Fire Department Public Information Officer Ralph Bowman.

According to Bowman, three vehicles were involved including one fire truck and two other vehicles.

Two firefighters and both drivers were taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

Crews in the firetruck were responding to a fire alarm when the crash happened, he said.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

