Ohio State remains ranked No. 2 in College Football Playoff leading up to Michigan game

By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 18: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) walks off the field after the game against the Minnesota Gophers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 18, 2023, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH.

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes’ spot in the College Football Playoff rankings remains the same.

The Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the latest rankings released Tuesday.

Georgia is still in the No. 1 spot.

Ohio State is ranked No. 2 leading up to Saturday’s game at Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Wolverines are No. 3 while Washington moved up to No. 4.

Florida State is No. 5 while Oregon is ranked No. 6.

