Ohio State remains ranked No. 2 in College Football Playoff leading up to Michigan game

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes’ spot in the College Football Playoff rankings remains the same.
>>Ohio State getting campus ready ahead of ‘The Game’ against ‘That Team Up North’
The Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the latest rankings released Tuesday.
Georgia is still in the No. 1 spot.
Ohio State is ranked No. 2 leading up to Saturday’s game at Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The Wolverines are No. 3 while Washington moved up to No. 4.
Florida State is No. 5 while Oregon is ranked No. 6.
November 2️⃣1️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Rankings 🏈🏆— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 22, 2023
2️⃣. Ohio State // @OhioStateFB // #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/B0UUBAlIPI
November 2️⃣1️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Rankings 🏈🏆— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 22, 2023
3️⃣. Michigan // @UMichFootball // #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jkwPJYuIzb
©2023 Cox Media Group