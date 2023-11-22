Ohio State remains ranked No. 2 in College Football Playoff leading up to Michigan game

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes’ spot in the College Football Playoff rankings remains the same.

The Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the latest rankings released Tuesday.

Georgia is still in the No. 1 spot.

Ohio State is ranked No. 2 leading up to Saturday’s game at Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The Wolverines are No. 3 while Washington moved up to No. 4.

Florida State is No. 5 while Oregon is ranked No. 6.

