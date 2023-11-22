Ohio State getting campus ready ahead of ‘The Game’ against ‘That Team Up North’

The Ohio State University is getting ready in preparation for the ‘The Game’ against the University of Michigan, also known as ‘That Team Up North.’

Part of that preparation includes using tape to cross out the letter ‘M’ around campus, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

This is done on billboards and plaques on buildings.

Students say it’s tradition to cover the letter and helps them get in the spirit of the rivalry.

The rivalry goes back to 1897 and both schools have had their share of heartbreaking losses.

Last year, the Wolverines knocked off the Buckeyes, 45-23, in Columbus.

Kickoff between Ohio State and Michigan is at 12 p.m. in Ann Arbor.

Photo contributed from the Ohio State University

