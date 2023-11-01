Ohio State RB out for the season, Buckeyes dealing with key injuries

COLUMBUS — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced Tuesday that one of their running backs will be out for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Miyan Williams underwent a procedure for an undisclosed injury that will end his season, Day announced Tuesday.

“I feel really bad for Miyan that he’s not going to be able to play,” Day said. “Miyan’s done a lot of great things for us and that’s a big hit for that room and our team.”

Williams ran for 158 yards and three scores in six games for the Buckeyes this season.

He ran for 62 yards and a touchdown in the Buckeyes’ 20-12 win over Penn State on Oct. 21.

Ohio State is dealing with several key injuries heading into Saturday’s game at Rutgers.

Starting quarterback Kyle McCord was limping on his left ankle after last week’s win at Wisconsin.

Day said McCord showed “toughness” playing through the injury but did not say how that could affect his availability Saturday afternoon, according to the Associated Press.

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has missed three games with an ankle injury. He was healthy enough to play at Wisconsin but was held out as a precaution, and has practiced this week, Day said.

Starting safety Lathan Ransom was also hurt at Wisconsin but Day did not say how long we would be out.

Backup quarterback Devin Brown was expected to return to practice this week after injuring an ankle in a pile-up at the goal line against Penn State.

“Once you get to November, that’s what’s going to happen,” Day said. “You got to play depth, and guys got work through those types of things.”

Ohio State enters Saturday’s game at Rutgers ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes’ game at Rutgers will be televised here on Channel 7. Kickoff is scheduled at noon.

