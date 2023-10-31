Ohio State No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 24-10 road victory against Wisconsin.

They have an 8-0 start to the season.

Ohio State is ahead of Georgia, Michigan and Florida State, who rounded out the top-four teams.

Ohio State will face off against Rutgers University this Saturday starting at 12 p.m. on Channel 7.





