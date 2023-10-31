Local

Ohio State No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings

By WHIO Staff

Penn St Ohio St Football Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, left, cuts up field against Penn State linebacker Curtis Jacobs during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (Jay LaPrete/AP)

By WHIO Staff

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 24-10 road victory against Wisconsin.

>> ‘We are family;’ Law enforcement, hospital staff ‘clap out’ Clayton officer Cody Cecil

They have an 8-0 start to the season.

Ohio State is ahead of Georgia, Michigan and Florida State, who rounded out the top-four teams.

Ohio State will face off against Rutgers University this Saturday starting at 12 p.m. on Channel 7.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read