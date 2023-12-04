Ohio State QB Kyle McCord to enter transfer portal

COLUMBUS — Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord has entered his name into the transfer portal.

He put his name in the portal Monday morning, according to the website 24-7 sports.

The transfer portal opened Monday for most college football players and Ohio State had several other entries, ESPN reported.

McCord won the starting the job early in the season after competing with Devin Brown after waiting two years behind C.J. Stroud.

He threw for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing over 65% of his passes during the season.

McCord also passed for over 300 yards six times but also threw two interceptions twice a game, including the regular season finale at Michigan. They lost, 30-24.

“As time went on, Kyle got better as the season went on,” Day said Sunday. “Had a little bit of those ankle injuries that he worked through, he showed toughness there. Certainly the Notre Dame game, he played really well down the stretch. So, I think there was growth there, for sure, and I think he’s a good quarterback, I do. After every year, you evaluate everything and try to figure out what to do next. But I think there was a lot of progress made this year.”

The Buckeyes will play Missouri in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on December 29.

