8 Ohio State football players earn All-Big Ten offensive honors

COLUMBUS — Eight Ohio State players received All-Big Ten offensive honors for their play this season on Wednesday.

Five Buckeyes were named first-team All-Big Ten by a vote from the conference’s head coaches and media.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., running TreVeyon Henderson, offensive guard Donovan Jones, tight end Cade Stover, and offensive tackle Josh Fryar were each named to the first team.

Harrison also received two awards. He was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Wide Receiver of the Year.

He joins Desmond Howard (1991) and Braylon Edwards (2004) as the only wide receivers to win the award.

This marks the sixth straight year an Ohio State Buckeye has been named offensive player of the year. The previous winners include Dwayne Haskins (2018), Justin Fields (2019, 2020), and C.J. Stroud (2021, 2022).

Stover was named Big Ten Tight End of the Year.

Offensive guard Matt Jones earned second-team honors while quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka were each selected to the third team.

The Buckeyes end the regular season with an 11-1 record.

