Ohio State promotes Jake Diebler as new men’s basketball coach

COLUMBUS — Incoming Ohio State University athletic director Ross Bjork has announced the hiring of Jake Diebler as its new men’s basketball coach.

The move comes after Diebler took over for Chris Holtmann back in February.

The Buckeyes went 6-2 to close out the season, including an upset win over No. 2 Purdue in his first game in the role.

“Jake Diebler possesses all of the characteristics we were seeking as we conducted a very comprehensive and thorough search for a new head coach,” said Bjork. “Those include coaching ability, passion, energy, program knowledge, character, integrity, and ties to Ohio.”

He added that Diebler “knows what it takes to lead this program on a championship course.

His first job at Ohio State was in 2014 where spent three seasons as video coordinator under Thad Matta. After three seasons at Vanderbilt, Diebler returned to Ohio State as an assistant under Holtmann before the 2019 season and got promoted to associate head coach before the 2021-22 season.

“It’s a blessing and a privilege to serve this program and I’m excited for this opportunity,” he said. “I’d like to thank Ross Bjork and President Carter for believing in me and the vision that I have moving forward. Ohio State basketball is special and means so much to me and my family. I look forward to serving the entire Ohio State basketball family as best as I possibly can.”

Ohio State will host Cornell on Tuesday night in the first round of the NIT at 7 p.m.

