Ohio State fires Chris Holtmann as men’s basketball coach

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has parted ways with its men’s basketball coach.

The Buckeyes fired Chris Holtmann, who was in his seventh year as head coach.

Associate head coach Jake Diebler will coach the team the rest of the season and search for a replacement will begin after that, the university announced.

Ohio State is 14-11 overall (4-10 in the Big Ten) and had lost nine of its last 11 games.

Holtmann was hired in 2017 to replace Thad Matta, who brought success to the program, but agreed to step down, due to health problems, according to the Associated Press.

During his seven years at Ohio State, Holtmann went 117-86 and went to the NCAA Tournament twice, 2021 and 2022. But they did not make it out of the first weekend either time.

“I want to express my appreciation toward Chris for the first-class program, and the well-respected program, he has run here at Ohio State,” said Gene Smith, Ohio State Athletic Director. “He and his wife, Lori, are wonderful people. I thank each of them for their seven years here in Columbus and I wish them well.”

