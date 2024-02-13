Ohio State women’s basketball earns highest ranking ever in AP Top 25 Poll

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State women’s basketball team has earned its highest ranking ever in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Monday afternoon. They advanced three spots from No. 5.

Ohio State has won 11 straight games this season. Their only losses are against against USC, UCLA, and Michigan.

South Carolina is ranked No. 1 while Stanford moved up to No. 3 while Iowa fell to No. 4 and Texas climbed up to No. 5.

The Buckeyes are coming off an 86-71 win over Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan. Celeste Taylor led the way with 20 points.

Among the contributors to this year’s team is former Centerville High School standout Cotie McMahon.

She is the team’s second-leading scorer at 13.8 points per game.

Ohio State’s next game will be Wednesday night when they host Nebraska at 7 p.m. in Columbus.

