Ohio State moves up 1 spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes moved up one spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Sunday.

The Buckeyes went up one spot to No. 3 following Saturday’s 37-17 win over Maryland.

The Top 2 remained unchanged with Georgia ranked No. 1 and Michigan still at No. 2

Florida State advanced up a spot to No. 4 while Oklahoma went up seven spots to No. 5 following Saturday’s win over Texas in the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The rest of the Top 10 includes Penn State at No. 6, Washington ranked No. 7, Oregon staying at No. 8, Texas fell six spots to No. 9 and USC went down a spot to No. 10.

Ohio State is on the road Saturday at Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Kickoff will be at noon.

