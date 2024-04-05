‘Hang on Sloopy’ arranger for Ohio State Marching Band dead at 85

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State University is mourning the loss of the man who arranged a popular song for the school’s marching band.

John Tatgenhorst, an OSU graduate, passed away at the age of 85.

The OSU Marching Band posted on social media that he arranged music for ‘The Best Damn Band in the Land’ (TBDBITL) for over 40 years. Among those songs were “Hang on Sloopy.”

It later became Ohio’s official state rock song.

“We are forever thankful for his contributions to the Ohio State University Marching Band!” the band said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with his family during this time.”

Buckeye fans erupt in cheers when the OSU University Marching Band performs “Hang on Sloopy,” at the end of the third quarter at Ohio Stadium, according to the university’s website.

It became the state’s official rock song when the 116th Ohio General Assembly passed a resolution to make “Hang on Sloopy,” the state’s official rock song in 1985.

