Kickoff time announced for Ohio State, Penn State game next weekend

COLUMBUS — The kickoff time for Ohio State and Penn State has been announced for October 21.

The game will start at noon at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

It will be Ohio State’s “Scarlet the Shoe” game where Buckeye fans will be asked to wear scarlet.

Ohio State players will play in all scarlet uniforms with the traditional gray helmet.

The Buckeyes’ 2021 Scarlet the Shoe was against the Nittany Lions.

The game may also have Big Ten title implications at stake as both teams are currently undefeated and ranked in the Top 10.

Ohio State is ranked No. 3 while Penn State currently is No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Penn State will host UMass this weekend while Ohio State plays at Purdue.

