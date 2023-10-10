2 Ohio State football players earn Big Ten weekly honors

COLUMBUS — The Big Ten conference awarded two Ohio State Buckeyes with weekly honors for their play in last week’s win over Maryland.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week while safety Josh Proctor earned Defensive Player of the Week.

Both played major roles in the Buckeyes’ 37-17 win over the Terrapins on Saturday.

Harrison Jr. caught a season-high eight passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. Seven of his eight catches resulted in first downs and his touchdown catch put Ohio State ahead, 34-17, with 7:01 left in the game.

Proctor matched a career-high with seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a 24-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter.

No. 3 Ohio State is back in action Saturday when they play at Purdue.

The game is at noon at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

