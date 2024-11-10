Dayton goes on big 2nd half run in comeback win over Northwestern

DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers trailed by as much as 13 points in the first half but came back to beat the Northwestern, 71-66, Saturday night at the UD Arena.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Nate Santos and Enoch Cheeks led UD with 16 points while Malachi Smith added 14. Zed Key scored 11 points.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Flyers’ largest deficit was 27-14 with 4:23 left in the first half and were down 32-24 at the break.

The Wildcats led 51-41 with 10:50 remaining but Dayton went on an 11-1 scoring run to tie the game at 52 apiece with 7:44 left.

Cheeks’ steal and dunk with 7:28 left gave UD its first lead of the game, 54-52.

He added a layup and Zed Key’s three-point extended it to 59-54 with 3:20 remaining.

Key’s dunk gave the Flyers their biggest lead, 66-56, with 1:07 to go.

Dayton improves to 2-0 overall.

Their next game will be Wednesday night when they host Ball State at the UD Arena. The game will be broadcast on WHIO Radio. It will also be carried here at WHIO.com.





©2024 Cox Media Group