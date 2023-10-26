Browns sign P.J. Walker to start Sunday at Seattle after being added to active roster

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns announced that P.J. Walker will start Sunday’s game at Seattle hours after announcing he was signed again off the practice squad.

>>2 Browns earn weekly league honors following Sunday’s win

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday that Walker will start at quarterback in place of Deshaun Watson.

He is dealing with some residual swelling in his shoulder after he took a hit in the first quarter of Sunday’s win at Indianapolis. Watson also hit his head on the play and was evaluated for a concussion. He was cleared but did not return.

“I just feel like with what happened in the game landing on his shoulder, there’s residual swelling that’s affecting his throwing,” Stefanski said. “I think it’s the best thing for him to rest this week and focus on the rehab. I will always make what I think is the best decision for our football team, for Deshaun, and I feel like this is the best decision for this week.”

>>‘Just another day at the office;’ Garrett’s big day helps Browns win at Indianapolis

He added there is no structural damage to Watson’s shoulder, but there is residual swelling, based on the MRI, and that’s why Stefanski said he wants him to focus on rehab.

Watson is expected to travel with the team to Seattle for Sunday’s game.

“He’s going to do everything he can to support his teammates,” Stefanski said. “He’s a captain of the team. He provides great leadership, so he wants very badly to play, but just this week it makes sense to focus on the rehab.”

>>Last-second TD secures victory for Browns against Colts

Cleveland also signed Walker to the active roster on Wednesday.

He had been elevated from the practice squad the three previous games and had thrown 370 yards in two starts.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be the backup quarterback this week against the Seahawks.

>>Browns kicker earns AFC special teams weekly honor

Cleveland’s next game will be Sunday afternoon when they play the Seattle Seahawks.

Game time is at 4:05 p.m. at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

The game will be broadcast on 1290 and 95-7, WHIO Radio.

©2023 Cox Media Group