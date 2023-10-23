Last-second TD secures victory for Browns against Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — The Cleveland Browns beat the Indianapolis Colts Sunday by one point, according to the AP.

Browns P.J. Walker replaced injured quarterback Deshaun Watson in the first quarter and commanded a fourth-quarter comeback.

Walker relied on Kareem Hunt with 15 seconds left to secure their victory of 39-38, according to the AP.

The Browns saw the Colts’ defense look vulnerable and receive questionable penalty calls, which allowed Cleveland to achieve back-to-back plays during the final 40 seconds.

The Colts had an illegal contact call, which would have been a game-winning fumble recovery. Shortly after, a pass interference was called, giving the Browns four chances from the 1-yard-line.

Hunt barely cracked the goal line on the fourth down, AP reported.

Watson made his first start since Sept. 24 but departed during the first quarter after taking a big hit.

He was evaluated for a head injury and later was cleared to return but did not, by Head Coach Kevin Stefanski’s choice.

Colts QB Gardner Minshew had four turnovers, three of which the Browns turned into points. The last turnover sealed their victory.

Minshew now has seven turnovers in his two starts since rookie Anthony Richardson injured his right shoulder, AP reported.

Minshew almost led his team to victory with two touchdown runs, which gave the Colts a 38-33 lead with 5:38 left.

DE Myles Garrett dominated the first half with two strip-sacks, nine tackles, and blocking a 60-yard field goal. All these plays added to the Browns’ points.

DE Za’Darius Smith added a third strip-sack that Cleveland recovered with 2 seconds left.

Dustin Hopkins made two 54-yard field goals and a 58-yard field goal, extending his streak of consecutive games with at least one 50-yarder to five which is an NFL record, AP reported.

Jerome Ford had a 69-yard TD run on the third play of the game. He finished with 11 carries for 74 yards while Walker was 15 of 32 with 178 yards and one interception, AP reported.

Next week, the Cleveland Browns head to Seattle.

BROWNS INJURY REPORT:

In addition to QB Watson, DE Alex Wright, and CB Denzel Ward both were evaluated for head injuries.

Ward cleared the protocol. Watson is expected to have an MRI on his injured right shoulder Monday.

Ford left in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

